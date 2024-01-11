Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Had To Sneak Her Engagement Ring Into Prison!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got her fairytale proposal — even in prison!

In The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 32-year-old and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, opened up about their love story — including the moment he popped the question while she was behind bars for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. When Ryan visited Gypsy for the first time in prison, she recalled that they talked for four hours and formed a “seamless connection. And their bond only continued to grow from there!

About four months after their first visit, Gypsy told the Louisiana teacher she was “smitten” with him. Ryan recalled in the docuseries that he had fallen “in love with her a long time ago,” adding:

“So I was like well, I’m still smitten with you, like ever.”

That’s when he knew he wanted to propose and bought an engagement ring. However, Ryan had to get crafty with the proposal since Gypsy was still in prison! During his third visit to the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, he ended up sneaking the ring into the facility by wearing it! Ryan recalled:

“For the third visit, I bought an engagement ring. And I snuck it in, brought it on my chain. She had her makeup done and she looked so cute, and I was sitting across from her and I looked at her, and I just knew. It’s just one of those things. You know. And we had something special, we had that chemistry. And I asked her to marry me.”

Aww! Gypsy recalled Ryan’s sweet words, saying:

“‘Gypsy Blanchard, I love you more than anything I’ve ever loved, and I would be the happiest man in the world if you would be my wife. Will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he put the ring on my finger.”

Even though the proposal went down in the middle of a jail, it seemed like a romantic moment! And Gypsy wasn’t the only one who got a ring! She purchased Ryan a wedding band for him from a catalog while behind bars. He expressed:

“This ring means a lot. It symbolizes me and Gypsy’s love and even though we’re not married yet, I wear it every day.”

However, the two did not wait long to tie the knot. Following this interview for Prison Confessions, Ryan and Gypsy got married on July 21, 2022 during a low-key ceremony at the correctional center. Gypsy told People they plan on later having a “reception, like a slash redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything, because we deserve that.” We bet she’ll go all out for the celebration this time around!

