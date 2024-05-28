Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Divorce Has Been ‘Heartbreaking’ -- Though She Seems Pretty Happy With Her Ex… 

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking back on her life so far post-prison — including the end of her marriage to Ryan Anderson!

Gypsy was released a couple months ago from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center after spending eight years inside for her role in the murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. In a new interview with People on Tuesday, Gypsy says she feels like a different person than the one who went in:

“I’d describe the Gypsy-Rose who went into prison as someone who was very lost and confused. Now she’s a little bit more wise, has a little bit more experience under her belt and is still very hopeful for the future.”

Of course, we’ve seen Gypsy go through huge changes when it comes to her appearance since getting out of prison. The Life After Lock Up star also got a nose job and ditched her brunette locks for blonde highlights. She became something of a celebrity, doing tons of interviews of… varying levels of controversy. But perhaps the biggest change in her life has been no longer having Ryan by her side after prison.

Gypsy broke up with her husband of two years in March. She officially filed for divorce the following month. They had seemed so in love. So what happened? A source claimed Gypsy feared for her safety after a confrontation involving Ryan left her so scared she locked herself in the bathroom. She was unharmed in the incident. However, the situation was bad enough that the former felon had enough and left him! Another source close to Gypsy later shed more light on the incident to TMZ, saying Ryan’s alleged food hoarding habit and her struggles with adjusting to living life with him ultimately caused the end of their marriage.

However, Ryan tells a different story! He insists he was “blindsided” by the breakup — and pretty squarely blames her connection to her ex-fiancé. Actually pretty plausible considering she got back together with Ken Urker immediately after the split.

Whatever happened between them, it seems their relationship is over for good. And their divorce apparently has been “heartbreaking” to Gypsy:

“It’s heartbreaking, because no one gets married to get a divorce. Processing those emotions has been hard.”

At the same time, she knows she did what was right for her. She continued:

“I think that there is a sense of freedom of following your heart, following what you feel like is right for you. In my marriage, I felt like a part of me was lost in it, and so I feel like I found that missing piece of myself that I always felt was lost and now reclaiming that back. I definitely feel a sense of belonging in that space.”

Clearly Gypsy is aware some fall on Ryan’s side and believe she only left to pursue her ex. However, despite what some may think about their time together, Gypsy insists she had real feelings for her hubby:

“I did love Ryan.”

Are y’all buying it? While Gypsy may say she’s upset over the end of her marriage to Ryan, she certainly doesn’t appear “heartbroken” lately! As mentioned, the 32-year-old happily moved on, getting back together with her former fiancé pretty much immediately after the breakup! In fact, things seem serious between them already! She told People she’s “in love” with Ken! Damn! She said:

“I’m in love. He was a support when I was going through emotional hardship. But then I let myself open up to the feelings I’ve always had for him. For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me.”

