Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Super Gross Nose Job Update & Reveals Surprising Prison Makeup Hacks!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her nose job!

In a nearly ten-minute TikTok video posted Wednesday, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star got candid about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the rhinoplasty that she debuted last month!!

Related: OMG! Lisa Vanderpump Shades Dorit Kemsley’s Look With Vicious Plastic Surgery Diss!

She revealed that she was always teased about her old nose, which she said is “genetic” and passed down from her dad and paternal grandmother. So it was something she’d BEEN wanting to do, and did a lot of research on. She explained:

“I have to be really careful because my nose is still healing. Before I had got [a] rhinoplasty, I did a lot of research on TikTok of, like, what to expect. And what I was surprised to learn is that it takes a full year to finally see the final results of your nose job. Your nose will swell up and go back down and it will look great for one month, but then the next month it could like you’ve been beat in the face. So as you can see, I still have some swelling on the tip.”

OMG!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off New Nose Publicly, Still Healing Post-Op | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/2UPZqM4Uo2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2024

She then showed before and after pictures of her nose, and talked about the initial five-day healing process where she had to keep a bandage over her nose and packing inside her nostrils. That, she said, made it “very difficult to breathe.” She said the overall healing process up until now has gone by “pretty quick,” but noted that external healing has happened a lot quicker than internal healing. Oh, and she also revealed a REALLY gross detail:

“One thing I’m dealing with is, like, the internal stitches that still kind of itch, and let me just tell you, this is gross, this is TMI, the boogers are insane. These are huge, and I can’t even blow my nose. I have to use Q-tips, and, like, go in there so I can get all that stuff out. It’s super gross.”

That’s a mental image we didn’t need! LOLz!! She added:

“But they don’t tell you all that stuff. That’s stuff that you find out afterwards.”

The social media star noted she was “in pain for the first full week,” but that she now manages discomfort with Tylenol. All in all, tho, she looks pretty fab to us!

Elsewhere in the lengthy GRWM (get ready with me) vid, the 32-year-old reminisced on her old makeup hacks while in prison. She said that before she was actually sentenced to prison and was still just in county jail, she wanted to look “presentable” for her court appearance, so she mixed together toothpaste and ink from a pen to form “mascara”! OMG! And yes, as you’d expect, there was an extreme amount of “minty freshness” that burned her eyeballs. HA!

She said you can buy foundation and mascara through the prison commissary, but one thing that’s like “gold” in prison is eyeshadow, because it’s not sold anymore. So if an inmate has it, chances are it’s decades old! For a while, she said she used coffee grounds to get the job done, but eventually she bit the bullet spent $50 purchasing a palette from another inmate so she could look “pretty” for the eight and a half years she was there!

Why serve just prison time when you can serve face, too?? HA! Watch her full TikTok video (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok]