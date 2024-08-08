Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Divorce Deets -- No Spousal Support, But Maybe A Big Fight Over Reality TV Earnings!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are figuring out their divorce… but there may be some aspects they just can’t agree on.

As Perezcious readers know, Gypsy filed for divorce in April after just two years of marriage — and just a few months out of prison. He followed with his own divorce filing days later but in another county. Ryan’s attorney Jeffrey Carrier has already been pretty open about why this won’t be a quick legal split due to Louisiana laws. In fact, he claimed it can’t be finalized for SIX MONTHS after the pair stopped living together on paper. That’s not until early next year!

So, this will be hanging over their heads for a while but that doesn’t mean they can’t work to hash out the details in the meantime.

According to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the exes reached a “consent judgment” on Monday (AKA, a document that outlets the agreements of a divorce without the need for a trial). In the filing, they agreed to dismiss all claims for spousal support and Ryan agreed to dismiss his divorce paperwork in the other county.

Ryan had previously stated that “he does not wish to be divorced” but that he chose to file due to “concerns” about his community property. Per the latest docs, which a judge signed off on, they each have until August 31 to submit their lists for community property. And this is where things could get really heated…

A source opened up about the divorce and what is still at stake, sharing:

“The only thing they have agreed on was to drop the spousal support. Everything else is still up in the air, including money earned from the show [Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup].”

The special ed teacher’s lawyer previously told TMZ that the couple had signed contracts for shows, books, and media projects before the breakup, so they’ll have to figure out how to deal with that, including Lifetime‘s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which they currently star on together. We imagine they’ll both fight hard for those rights considering the financial aspect of the projects! So they may be taking necessary steps in the right direction amid this divorce, but the drama is FAR from over!

That said, the Us source insisted Ryan was never with Gypsy for “fame or money,” arguing:

“[Ryan] is kind-hearted and is not vindictive. He was never in it for fame or money. He truly honestly loved her.”

Guess that’ll be proven one way or another…

Things have been messy right from the start of this split, and it sounds like the legal drama is only just heating up. It’ll be inneresting to see how this plays out! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

