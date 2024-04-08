Gypsy Rose Blanchard Officially Files For Divorce From Ryan Anderson -- Details HERE!

Well, it’s officially over for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson.

According to TMZ on Monday morning, the Life After Lockup alum made the now-former couple’s split official by filing for divorce. Details about the filing itself are thus far hard to come by. While the Louisiana resident’s petition to end her marriage to Anderson was first logged with the court system on Monday, the outlet notes it isn’t yet clear exactly what Gypsy Rose is requesting in the filing.

Related: Gypsy DRAGGED For Abandoning New Puppy Like ‘Trash’ Amid Split From Husband!

As you will no doubt recall, Gypsy announced she and Ryan had split in a Facebook post back at the end of March. Since then, she’s been spotted around her small town in Louisiana with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The duo has been busy, too — even going so far as to get matching tattoos! Urker’s family has denied he and Gypsy are romantically involved, but everybody else is a little skeptical about that. That list includes Ryan, from what we understand regarding his major issues with Gypsy’s ex.

It’ll be interesting to eventually see Anderson’s side of the story on this filing. As TMZ notes, the brand-new divorce docs are exclusively from Gypsy’s side. She’s the petitioner, so everything in it is from her POV. Ryan apparently has yet to respond in court with a filing of his own.

Gypsy has been a busy woman of late. Not only is Urker popping up quite a bit, but the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star also just got a nose job! A rhinoplasty, a new tattoo, a new (old) ex-fiancé back in the picture, and now a new soon-to-be-ex-husband. Whew. We’re getting tired just thinking about it all!

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram/The View/YouTube]