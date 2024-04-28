Gypsy Rose Blanchard Seen Wrapped In Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker’s Arms At Music Festival! Look!

It’s getting harder and harder to believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker are just friends…

On Sunday, TMZ obtained footage of the 32-year-old enjoying the music at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with her family… AND her ex-love! According to eyewitnesses, the pair had a hard time keeping their hands to themselves as they were pretty much locked in an embrace the entire time!

In photos obtained by the outlet, Gypsy can be seen nestled into Ken’s arms as he stood behind her wrapping her in a big hug. He even appeared to give her a kiss on the top of her head at one point! In another snap, she faced her ex and the two peered adoringly into one another’s eyes. See (below):

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Cuddles Up to Ex-Fiancé at New Orleans Music Festival | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/CtGmHwT3Sr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2024

Elsewhere at the festival, Gypsy and Ken were spotted walking around hand in hand. See (below):

Of course, hand holding isn’t anything we haven’t seen from these two before. But they do keep claiming they’re JUST friends, but like we said, that’s getting harder to believe… We love our BBFs, but not THIS much! LOLz!

We’re sure Gypsy’s estranged husband Ryan Anderson won’t love seeing all this, as he reportedly blames Ken for his and Gypsy’s marriage ending!

