Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Huge New Tattoos As Fans Say She Was Wrong To Get Inked For THIS Reason!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has some new meaningful ink!

The pregnant convict-turned-reality star took to her social media platforms on Thursday to give fans a look at her new tattoos, all of which she had done before learning she was knocked up with her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

The video was set to Jordin Sparks‘ Tattoo and featured a shirtless Gypsy as she shared a glimpse at a large back tattoo she got, which was inspired by a phoenix rising from the ashes. She also has a new piece on her forearm which was inspired by the Buddhist and Hindu symbol Unalome, which represents a path to freedom. Now, that one seems very fitting considering she literally just earned back her freedom after spending time in prison!

The 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy also shared a better look at her and Ken’s matching husky dog tats, which symbolizes their strong bond. Remember, they got these tats around the time Gypsy split from now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson, and it was meant to be a symbol of their connection. When they hold each other’s hands, the dogs’ faces point toward each other. Aw!

The momma-to-be captioned the post “Tattoo meanings” and tagged her cousin, Bobby Pitre, as well as his Louisiana store Sailor Bob’s Tattoo Parlor where she got the body art done. She also tagged the artist who did the inking, Nadiya Vizier. Ch-ch-check it out!

Love all the heartfelt inspirations behind the tattoos!

But not everyone was a fan! Many people seemingly didn’t read the full caption and missed the pregnancy disclosure because they were heated in the comment section, arguing:

“your pregnant tattoos are a big NO NO!” “She is beyond ridiculous!” “‘Just gimme whatever’s on the wall'” “Uh I thought she was pregnant…” “I didn’t think you could get scratched on when you’re pregnant??”

FWIW, there’s no hard and fast rule about getting tatted while pregnant, but it usually isn’t recommended. But Gypsy didn’t even do that, anyways, so there was nothing to be hating on her for in regards to that part of it! Tons of her fans supported her amid the negativity, commenting:

“I love that youre doing things that make you feel happy & making decisions for yourself Love to see it Gyps!” “Love you Gypsy!!! Support you so much! Get all the tattoos your heart desires!!” “The phoenix rising is perfect. Such beautiful work.”

What do U think of the tats?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram & Lifetime/YouTube]