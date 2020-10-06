Why Hailey Bieber Avoided PDA With Justin Bieber ‘For A Long Time’!

Someone’s always watching, especially when you’re Hailey and Justin Bieber!

In a new sit-down with Vogue Italia for the mag’s October cover story, Mrs. Bieber opened up about why she avoided showing any affection in public at the (re)start of their relationship, and it might not be exactly what you expect.

Per ET‘s translation of the article, the supermodel shared:

“It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.”

She continued (below):

“For a long time I couldn’t do it: I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments. … But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

So now that the couple has celebrated their second wedding anniversary, what’s next?! Babies are on the brain for sure, though it sounds like they’re not ready for that step just yet:

“The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

Until then, the couple has got Justin’s younger half-siblings, their new niece, and even Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s daughter to satisfy any baby fever!

And the Yummy crooner is on the same page as his wife about their future expansion:

“We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September. We’ve just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.”

Even though they’re on the younger side, their relationship is profound, the 23-year-old said, adding that her husband makes her feel “strong, sexy and tough.” She explained:

“Although many still see us as eternal teenagers, Justin in particular. Instead we are a married man and woman, committed, and comfortable with their sexuality. We are as individuals and consequently we are together. Our chemistry is born from these private and profound awareness.”

Sounds like they’ve really found their rhythm together!!

Take a look at their dreamy cover shot (below), featuring the words “My heart is where my wife is,” a quote by Helmut Newton:

