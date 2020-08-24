Justin & Hailey Bieber Are The Cutest Aunt & Uncle EVER! See New Baby Pics HERE!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seriously make the cutest aunt and uncle couple of all time!

The pop prince and his super-model princess evidently spent the weekend celebrating the very recent birth of Iris Aronow, the baby girl born to Hailey’s big sis Alaia Baldwin just last week. And judging by the pics from the famous couple’s time spent with the baby girl, it looks like they already know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to kids!

Justin’s Instagram page is what first caught our attention, as the Never Say Never singer popped up showing off the adorable little baby girl while also sporting a shirtless look himself, and a face mask — you know, because you never can be too healthy nowadays!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable set of pictures (below), in which the pop prince also hilariously references the baby as “the most squishy cute gumdrop ever”! Awww!

Ha! Love it! Love to see our shirtless pop pal doing his thing with a newborn in his arms… so calming, and so cute!

And those pictures are seriously so heartwarming and precious, especially as far as Iris goes… we honestly can’t get enough of that! So great to see her so relaxed and calm too. Lucky parents!!!

Hailey came through with her own snap, too, evidently from the same day/event as it was posted at a similar time and she shows off an identical mask to Justin while taking her turn holding little Iris:

What a loving little baby girl! Smiles all around for the super-cute kid and her loving, doting, attentive family! And what a perfect aunt and uncle! So blessed!

Hey, beyond just spending one day with a baby, what can we seriously say about this, Perezcious readers?! We’ve been reporting how Justin and Hailey are seriously thinking about starting a family of their own soon, so perhaps a day like this may help make their decision easy for them?!

Just saying! They look like naturals dealing with a newborn!

What do y’all think about that possibility, anyways?! Sound OFF with your take on whether Justin and Hailey might be moving quickly towards a baby of their own with your opinion down in the comments section (below)!!!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram]