Hailey & Justin Bieber Kept It Low-Key For 2nd Wedding Anniversary Mid-Pandemic — Deets HERE!

Two years down, and forever to go!

Not even a global pandemic could stop Justin and Hailey Bieber from celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary on Sunday. The married couple didn’t let the day go unnoticed and took to Instagram to share snaps of themselves celebrating the milestone occasion — and it appears they managed to have some fun with a super cute picnic date!

The 23-year-old model uploaded pics of herself laying out on a blanket in the sun with an impressive deli lunch spread surrounding her. The self-described “picnic lady” kept it casual in a white graphic t-shirt and a pair of jeans, and she was all smiles posing for her man behind the camera!

Awww, how sweet! And a LOT of options. Dang, is year two the deli anniversary?

The pair kicked it up a notch later in the day, though, as Justin shared footage of him and his wife inside a decked-out van on the way to a mystery location. They definitely had time for a little outfit change, too, as documented on the Canadian superstar’s IG story (below):

It’s unclear where they were headed, possibly out to join friends? If so, we just hope they brought a pair of face masks with them! The coronavirus is still out there, y’all and special occasion or not, we still need to be acting responsibly.

But more to the point, we really can’t believe how fast time flies! It feels like it was just yesterday, but it really has been two whole years since Alec Baldwin‘s niece married the Purpose singer in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018. You’ll likely recall that they went on to have a larger public wedding a year later on September 30 with all of their family, friends, and loved ones in attendance. Fast-forward to today and these two continue to prove their love is just as strong today as it was when they first said, “I Do.”

Hailey did recently share a little insight on what it took for her and Justin to rekindle their connection before marriage with host Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel back in May. Referencing the couple’s shared Christian faith, she recalled:

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that. I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith … and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him.”

So glad things eventually worked out for ’em in the end!

Congratulations again, and wishing them both many more years of happiness together.

