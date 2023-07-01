Hailey Bieber Reacts To People Saying She’s ‘Not Enough Of A Nepo Baby’ After That Viral T-Shirt!

Hailey Bieber is giving her thoughts on the backlash over that viral “nepo baby” shirt she wore earlier this year!

As you know, there was a huge internet discourse about nepotism in Hollywood, all thanks to the New York Magazine’s cover story talking about the children of famous parents/relatives within the entertainment industry. Many celebs including Maude Apatow, Ireland Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid weighed in on the debate. Some had even sparked backlash for their comments on it.

And then, Hailey entered the nepotism discourse. She was photographed in January wearing a white cropped top with the words “nepo baby” displayed across the front during an outing in Los Angeles. You can see it (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

She obviously comes from a famous family, being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. Then, there’s also the fact that she’s married to Justin Bieber. When this photo moment from Hailey dropped, many social media users thought she was trying to make fun of the nepo baby debate. However, others accused her of not really being one.

But if you ask Hailey about the matter, she doesn’t care whether anyone thinks she’s a nepo baby or not! The Rhode Skin founder addressed the reaction to the viral shirt in an interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit on Thursday, insisting she wasn’t trying to make a statement at the time:

“My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, ‘Yeah I’m a nepo baby haha,’ type of a thing. It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.’ I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am.”

Although Hailey thought it was funny at first, she recalled receiving backlash from people online saying she was not “that much of a nepo baby.” The model added:

“What was funny about that to me, the way the internet is, it’s like nothing’s ever enough. You’re going to sit there and call me a nepo baby all day long, but then I acknowledge it and then I’m not enough of a nepo baby? There is never any winning with the internet, and that’s what I’ve always time and time again realized.”

She’s got that right! Sometimes you can never win with the internet — no matter what you do! You can ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bloomberg/YouTube]