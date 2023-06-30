Hailey Bieber Insists Selena Gomez Feud Was 'Completely Made-Up'!

Hailey Bieber really thinks she didn’t do ANYTHING wrong!

In a new interview with Bloomberg‘s The Circuit out on Thursday, the Rhode Skin founder opened up about her longtime feud with Selena Gomez — whom she’s been pitted against for years now after both women were attached to Justin Bieber. Things reached a fever pitch earlier this year when Hailey was called out for seemingly bullying Selena.

The controversy led to fans doing a deep dive and finding what they believed was resurfaced evidence proving Hailey had doing a ton of shady s**t in her rumored war with her now-husband’s most famous ex. And yet… she insists none of this was EVER actually true!

When host Emily Chang subtly brought up the drama — without naming the Only Murders in the Building star, but clips of news stories played on the screen — the 26-year-old didn’t hesitate to name-drop the actress while putting the feud rumors on blast. She said:

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

Just wanting the controversy to stop once and for all, the model continued:

“And I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not okay with [it]. I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn’t have to be about this whole divisive nature.”

We’re not totally sure Hailey and Selena have brought “people together” amid all this — at least in the way she’s implying. Sure, they’ve done their best to shut down negative comments and they even posed for a photo together to try and prove the feud was blown out of proportion, but that hasn’t stopped the commentary. She can dream, though!

The host agreed with Hailey’s thought process on this, though, saying it’s a “frustrating old narrative” of two women pitted against each other “because of a man.” This is exactly what bugs the socialite so much, she replied:

“I hate it. I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood. Time and time again I say there is no issue and it’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

Referencing her new beauty brand and her intentions for her career, she complained about the way the internet has a way of f**king up her plans and reputation, saying:

“I don’t want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on. There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset.”

These days, she finds comfort in creating content she “has control over,” such as on her YouTube channel, where she finds the platform to be “really embracing and [a] positive space” unlike TikTok which tends to be “nasty” and “negative.” We don’t disagree that the haters can be really problematic — and they do need to cool it with death threats and the like!!! — but it might also help if Hailey just moved on. Continuing to speak on this topic is only going to make it seem like more of a problem than she claims it is.

You can hear lots more from Hailey in the full interview (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

