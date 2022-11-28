Ireland Baldwin Has THOUGHTS On Lily-Rose Depp's 'Defensive' Nepotism Baby Comments!

Ireland Baldwin is weighing in on Lily-Rose Depp’s nepotism baby comments — and she has some really excellent points!

If you haven’t been following, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter sat down with Elle earlier this month. During the discussion, the 23-year-old bristled a bit at the notion that she’s only had success in her modeling and acting career because of her parents, saying:

“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things.”

Model Vittoria Ceretti — whose parents are not world-famous stars — quickly clapped back at Lily-Rose’s response, slamming her for not appreciating how lucky she is. Enter someone who might know a thing or two about having a famous and problematic dad… because Ireland Baldwin has some thoughts.

The model is very much not attacking the French-American actress, but she does have some noteworthy tips for Lily-Rose — and all the nepo babies out there — moving forward!

In a lengthy TikTok response to the “nepo baby” controversy last week, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter opened up about her take on being a child of two stars and where she thinks The Idol star went wrong. The 27-year-old made sure to show her love to the up-and-coming performer, saying:

“First of all, I think that Lily-Rose Depp is beautiful. I think that she is very capable of being a model and she’s proven herself in a lot of ways.”

But…

While she thinks the Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s daughter has made a name for herself and proven her work ethic, Ireland doesn’t believe it’s possible to ignore her parents’ influence in getting her there. Looking back on her own life, Ireland recalled how she only got started as a model because reps from modeling agencies took an interest early on. But she has no illusions, those reps were “not there to see” her — they were “just in awe of my mother’s presence.” She continued in a follow-up video:

“In anything that I pursue and anything that I do in my life, people are always going to say I have what I have because of my parents, which is true. I wouldn’t be where I am, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am and been able to do what I can do if it weren’t for my parents, and I think really where you go wrong is denying that.”

Fair point! Things always get messy when people start denying the obvious!

Just be honest and willing to acknowledge your privilege! And for the record, the Grudge Match star doesn’t think accepting one’s privilege voids all the hard work someone’s put into building their career, as she added:

“You can continue to work hard and be your own person. And either you’re talented, either you’re capable or you’re not.”

All that said, Ireland can understand where Lily-Rose was coming from while trying to dismiss the nepotism chatter in the publication, noting:

“I do think you get a place where you get really tired of answering questions about your parents because you so desperately want to be someone separate from all of that. Especially when you choose a career that is in the public eye.”

Still, if she could give her fellow beauty icon some advice, she’d say:

“I think maybe saying what she said is coming out of a defensive place. When things could be a lot more simple and understandable and relatable if you just are honest about what you have and why you have what you have.”

Exactly! You have so much. Stay humble! A very inneresting perspective from a similar situation… Ch-ch-check out her posts on the matter (below)!

There are several more videos on her page HERE. Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?! Do you agree with Ireland’s take on the situation?

