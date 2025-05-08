Hailey Bieber Getting Annoyed With Justin -- But Keeps Apologizing For His Embarrassing Behavior

Hailey Bieber is determined to take up for her husband… even if that isn’t always the thing she wants to be doing.

As we’ve been reporting quite a bit of late, pop superstar Justin Bieber‘s behavior has been, uh, concerning. He’s been through all kinds of controversies in recent months. That includes his most recent one in which he lit up social media with more drug photos… And after he supposedly quit years back.

Ugh. Yeahhhh.

Well, on Wednesday, Parade spoke to a source close to the embattled couple about it. According to that insider, Hailey still has a ton of loyalty for Justin despite his recent behavioral question marks:

“Hailey loves Justin very much, and she’s very loyal to him. She’s a really sweet girl and always has had a good head on her shoulders.”

But then here’s the kicker: while the Rhode Beauty founder is down to defend her man, she doesn’t always want to be doing that. The insider explained:

“She protects and defends him, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had moments [where] he’s done things to embarrass her or that she doesn’t necessarily approve of.”

And then, the insider capped it:

“She’s definitely cleaned up situations and apologized for his behavior to people when she hasn’t needed or wanted to.”

Oof.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Baby singer. Then again, we can’t totally blame Hailey if this source is correct and she really DOES feel like this. There’s been quite a lot lately, y’all.

Reactions? Share ’em (below)…

