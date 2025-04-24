Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On All The ‘Gossip’ & ‘Lies’ Amid Fan Concern

Justin Bieber is addressing all the “gossip” and “lies.”

The Never Say Never singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday to talk about all his “flaws” amid rumors surrounding his health and substance use. But through it all, he says his faith never fails him:

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I’m too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day. The same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us”

He went on:

“Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God’s good plans for our life. I’m choosing today to allow God’s love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective, and not make my day about trying to prove myself. Join me if you want”

And on Thursday, he took things a step further — fully breaking his silence on all the “gossip” following him around online. First off, he addressed his “guilt”:

“The feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading ur bible. But just receive that god forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS”

From there, he seemingly went on to address all the criticism he’s received lately — particularly after his partying ways at Coachella:

“They treat me like ass out here, but if I did remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful because when I’m really honest I can be mean and hurtful too”

Addressing what he refers to as all the “lies” on the internet, he went on:

“My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there’s other s**t I do I’m not proud of that god is gracious with”

He continued by addressing all the speculation surrounding his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber:

“Hurt people hurt people. And honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em.”

From the looks of it, he’s the only one going “brazzzzyy” — Hailey is busy looking after their son Jack Blues and Justin’s little brother Jaxon.

He followed up the Story post with another that simply reads, “Ur bible can’t save u”

Finally, he shared a screenshot of a note he left on his Instagram which says:

“The enemy can’t win cuz I belong to the winner”

Inneresting.

What do you make of J.B.’s comments, Perezcious readers? Do you agree that religion should wash him of any “guilt” — even if he continues to act the same way? Are you concerned for him? Let us know in the comments down below.

