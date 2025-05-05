Justin Bieber Makes Those Drug Allegations Worse With Concerning New Pics...

Justin Bieber has fans seriously worried still, and these photos are doing nothing to ease anyone’s minds!

On Sunday, the pop star shared two new images on Instagram amid a snowy trip in the mountains with friends as he seemingly works on his next album. In the first snap, his buddy Eddie Benjamin sits inside playing the guitar — but eagle-eyed fans noticed the Canadian sitting in the doorway in the background smoking a HUGE bong!

The second snap is no better as JB looks downright miserable as he stands in gray sweatpants, pink socks, a red hoodie, and a pink beanie with a glass bong placed right behind his leg. Next to him, Eddie smokes a cigarette. Ch-ch-check it out (below) and see the original post HERE.

Yeah, he’s never beating those drug allegations!

Back in February, the One Time crooner’s rep hit back at the “harmful” rumors the singer was doing hard drugs, telling TMZ the claims were “exhausting and pitiful.” Justin was said to be in a very good place while focusing on his wife Hailey and their kiddo Jack. The rep also noted this year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

And yet, his interesting behavior continues to be on full display amid concerning social media activity and an alleged drug-fueled Coachella outing, where he was seen smoking next to his 15-year-old brother Jaxon before his wife moved him away. Oof.

Reacting to the new photos, Beliebers didn’t hold back while expressing their fears for the heartthrob, writing:

“I hate to see you smoking weed all the time” “Thats a huge bong” “the bong bigger than him” “All I see is a couple of potheads. Always thought @justinbieber was better than that. At least keep it out of the public view. You’re not setting a good example for your young fans. Your standards appear low” “A bunch of drug addicts in one picture ” “Justin you look so unhappy and if you truly believe in Jesus Christ you would be more joyful …you’ve got to talk to Him and trust Him with your life! You’ve got this my friend love n prayers ” “I love me some Justin…. but it’s not normal to be smoking green all day. I smoked when I was young; but when I went out on the weekends…. on monday i was going to work, study…. but always smoking is not normal!!!?”

It’s tough to see! Especially amid marriage issue rumors and with Justin’s past. We just hope he’s okay!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

