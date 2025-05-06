Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Wife Hailey -- Here’s What He Did Instead!

Where was Justin Bieber on fashion’s biggest night? Not with wife Hailey Bieber!

On Monday, the Rhode founder attended the 2025 Met Gala decked out in a black Saint Laurent blazer minidress, matching platform heels, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to accessorize. However, her hubby didn’t show up to the event with her this year – amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks! Instead, Hailey appeared to have a girls’ night with her longtime best friend, Kendall Jenner.

If Justin wasn’t there, what was he up to instead? According to posts on his Instagram account, he hung out with friends watching the Toronto Maple Leafs match against the Florida Panthers. He shared pictures of himself standing close to the television screen and cheering on his hometown team as well as a video of himself chilling on the couch to view the game. And it likely was a good night for the Biebes because the Leafs won 5-4 in the NHL playoff series! Nice! Take a look at the pics (below):

So, there you have it! Although Justin wasn’t at the Met Gala, he made sure to show Hailey some love on social media. He re-posted pictures of her look on Instagram Stories and his grid. See HERE!

Were you disappointed JB didn’t attend the ball this year to watch hockey instead, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

May 06, 2025 09:40am PDT

