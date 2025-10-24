Hailey Bieber Has The Best Response To Being Called 'Trans'!

This is one of Hailey Bieber‘s best responses ever!

The 27-year-old Rhode Beauty founder appeared on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast on Friday, where she addressed how people called her trans as a diss. However, Hailey isn’t bothered by the comment. Quite the opposite, actually, she sees it as a compliment! Hell yes!

The topic came up when Hailey noticed her pants were bunching up in the middle of the interview. Owen reacted, joking that she is “hard.” The model burst into laughter and said:

“The rumors are true.”

The remark immediately caught Owen’s attention, and he asked if people really tell her that. According to Hailey, the haters love to say she looks transgender as if it is an insult. But Justin Bieber‘s wife acknowledged the ignorance behind those comments, pointing out that she doesn’t think they are actually knocking her — or anyone:

“When people are trying to be mean, they’re like ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like why do you think that’s a diss? As if being trans is a diss. Some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans, so I just don’t take that offensively at all.”

Yes, Hailey! What a perfect reply! Watch her reaction to the transphobic comment (below):

Since the interview dropped, many fans took to social media to praise Hailey! They said:

“oh hailey bieber clocking transphobic comments!!!! mother” “hailey bieber i’m sorry i wasn’t familiar with your game” “They could never make me hate hailey bieber” “wait exactly!!! calling someone trans as form of an insult is soooooo weird she spilled” “Oh Mrs Bieber, I was not aware of your game!!” “‘Why do they think calling me trans is a diss? They’re some of the most beautiful women and men in the world’ Tell em Hailey!”

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

