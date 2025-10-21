Justin Bieber LIKES When Hailey Jabs At Ex Selena Gomez -- For THIS Twisted Reason, Claims Source!

It seems the drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez will never end at this point. Just when you think they move one step forward toward a ceasefire in their longtime feud, they move three giant steps back.

Take what happened in last week’s interview with WSJ. Magazine, for instance. When asked if she’s “nervous” shoppers will “compare” her brand, Rhode Beauty, with Selena’s Rare Beauty since they’re both sold in Sephora, Hailey made a dig at her old nemesis:

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Yeah, she made it sound like she wasn’t into the comparison — but it quickly turned into shade!

Related: Kim Kardashian Regrets Creepy Photoshoot With 16-Year-Old Justin Bieber!

Although Hailey said she believes “there is space for everybody,” she doesn’t “feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.” Damn! The model didn’t mention Selena by name, but come on! We all interpreted that as aimed directly at the Wizards of Waverly Place alum! How could you not? Selly seemingly hit back at her comments, telling everyone to “leave the girl alone.” She added in an IG Stories post:

“She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”

That’s apparently wishful thinking, though! Because Justin Bieber doesn’t want the fighting between the two women to stop!

Whaaaaa?? Yep, that’s the word! He’s reportedly the reason this feud won’t end! And it’s for a sick and twisted reason, too!

An insider told Dailymail.com on Tuesday that Selena is looking to “move on to another chapter in her life” and wants “all this drama to be behind her.” However, Justin and Hailey aren’t on the same page. The source claimed:

“[Hailey and Justin] want to continue to fan the flames but Selena intends to be the bigger person.”

But, as the source pointed out, “everyone can be tested.” They added:

“Selena’s main goal is now not to worry about Hailey and Justin ever again. They are never going to be friends, and it would be great if they don’t keep having to talk about each other.”

Good luck with that happening anytime soon, though. When it comes to Justin, he has different intentions. The source said the pop star is “ride or die” for Hailey, no matter what she says about Selena or someone else:

“Justin trusts Hailey to say what she wants to say and if she gets them into some drama, he’s going to ride or die with her, whether it is about Selena or not.”

But it’s worse. He allegedly even encourages Hailey’s behavior! Huh? Why?! According to the insider, he believes the feud with the Only Murders in the Building star “shows that Hailey loves him — and he loves that.”

What. The. F**k…

If true, Hailey, girl, run… because WHAT?! That is so twisted! You shouldn’t have to prove your love for your husband and the father of your child by publicly feuding with his ex-girlfriend all the time! It’s been 7 years! It’s time to move on from that! It’s toxic not only for the marriage but for Selly. She shouldn’t still be dealing with her ex-boyfriend and his wife throwing jabs at her all these years later for some disturbing show of devotion.

And why should Hailey continue to put up with it from her hubby? Isn’t she sick of it by now? Doesn’t she think this is a problem? It’s no wonder they had relationship issues! Again, if the report is all true, of course…

Fans won’t find Selena stoking the fire, though! The source said she “wants to be the mature one.” She even “had talks about it” with her husband, Benny Blanco, and “they both feel that is the best way to take things for the future.” A smart move! It’s better to try to take the high road than engage in this unhealthy dynamic anymore! The insider pointed out that “no matter what Hailey says, the recent shade toward Selena was exactly that, and the fans called it out.”

However, another source doesn’t think JB is in the middle of this at all! They say Hailey and Selena have a “professional rivalry” and that it’s “not personal.” The insider even thinks if the pair were to “find themselves in the same room, they’d be very nice to each other.” They swear “it has nothing to do with Justin at all, no matter how much people try to make it that way.”

Uh huh. Months after Justin and Selena broke up, Hailey married the pop star… and yet he has nothing to do the animosity? Sorry, it’s hard to believe a lot of that! Justin having a kink for his wife fighting his ex? That’s wild, but at least it seems to fit better…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Jennifer Hudson Show/Justin Bieber/WSJ. Style/YouTube]