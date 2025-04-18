Hailey Bieber & Sexxy Red React To Viral Video Of Justin KISSING The Rapper! Whoa!

Justin Bieber was letting loose this week, perhaps too much?

As we previously reported, the pop star partied at a strip club in Los Angeles for Sexyy Red‘s 27th birthday on Tuesday night. Videos of him at The Player’s Room showed him having a ball and dancing at the bash. But what the early clips of the celebration didn’t show? That JB and Sexxy Red KISSED!

Related: Justin Bieber ‘Lost’ With ‘No One Protecting Him’ — Sparking Prayers From Collaborators

Don’t freak out yet! Just because there are rumors Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage is on the rocks, nothing too scandalous happened! He only embraced and kissed her cheek! When they let go, he had a massive grin on his face while the Bow Bow Bow artist laughed off the moment. The two posted videos of the interaction on their respective Instagram accounts, with the rapper saying:

“My two personalities… thank for comin friend @justinbieber. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 DA BADDEST.”

Take a look at the cheek kiss (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

OK… It doesn’t look too bad, right? Well, fans didn’t feel the same way! Some thought Justin totally disrespected Hailey! Others also felt like the singer is “happier” with Sexxy Red than the Rhode founder! Oof! One person even claimed, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl.” The Get It Sexxy rapper noticed the remark and wasn’t standing for it! She defended Justin and Hailey’s marriage, saying:

“Yes he do!!”

Good to know! As for what Hailey thinks about the smooch? She’s seemingly unbothered! She dropped three heart-eye emojis in the comments section of her hubby’s post!

It looks like she’s fine with it! What are YOUR reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Justin Bieber/YouTube, Derrick Salters/MEGA/WENN]