Justin Bieber 'Lost' With 'No One Protecting Him' -- Sparking Prayers From Collaborators As Health & Finance Concerns Grow

It’s not just fans who are worried about Justin Bieber…

As part of a new investigative feature in out Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to several former team members and collaborators who are also scared for the pop star. These concerns have risen amid reports about marriage issues with Hailey Bieber, a return to drug use, and more. First, a former colleague sadly remarked:

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose.”

The former team member, who wished to remain anonymous, went on:

“He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

Oof. That can be a really precarious situation for rich and famous people…

Not everyone kept their names quiet. Music producer Poo Bear, who worked with the singer on songs like What Do You Mean?, Where Are Ü Now, Hard 2 Face Reality, and Intentions, opened up about his concerns, saying:

“Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

Oh, no… It’s one thing to hear fans’ concerns, it’s another hearing it from his inner circle!

THR‘s report has some new specifics. They claimed the Holy artist is still struggling financially after canceling his Justice tour, for which he reportedly received a $40 million advance from the promoter AEG. Justin’s manager at the time, Scooter Braun, apparently covered what was owed — supposedly more than $20 million, per insiders — via a loan that was highly favorable to Justin, but he has only returned a portion of it. Combine that with his extensive real estate portfolio and luxury vacations, and insiders (who were familiar with his finances until recently) think he’s overstretched.

But the Grammy winner’s team denied the notion, saying:

“Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality.”

Justin’s rep also told Page Six:

“This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

Trying to shut down all the negative chatter, another confidant summed up all this controversy by blaming it on the 31-year-old being an “artist.” They broke it down to THR:

“Artists are artists — they don’t look at the world the way you and I do.”

They argued:

“He’s healthier than all of us — physically and mentally.”

Hmm. That’s certainly not what most people seem to think these days… We hope if there are really issues at play behind the scenes, someone is willing to do what it takes to help Justin!

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

