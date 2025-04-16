Justin Bieber Wildin' Out At The Strip Club! WHAT?! 

This is the happiest we’ve seen Justin Bieber look in a while! Of course, it’s at a strip club. LOLz!

The pop star was full of energy while partying at a strip club celebrating Sexyy Red‘s 27th birthday on Tuesday night. JB showed up at The Player’s Room in LA for the party, where he was seen in videos bouncing, dancing, shaking hands, and being the life of the party beside the birthday girl. From jamming to Rod49’s song Mama to snapping pics with partygoers, he seemed to be in a fantastic mood!

Related: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body In Hawt New Pic!

The musician sported a beige fur coat with a matching hoodie, white t-shirt, gold chain, baggy khaki pants, black shoes, and a yellow hat. A whole vibe! Other attendees included Rob49, Sukihana, GloRilla, Young Thug, and Lil’ Baby, per videos. Ch-ch-check it out:

Sexyy Red Was Turnt Up Wit Justin Bieber For Her 27th B-Day Party! pic.twitter.com/pSrlQ8ywhh — 9MagTV (@BlackInkChi) April 16, 2025

Sexyy Red celebrates her birthday with Young Thug, Lil Baby, Justin Bieber , GloRilla , Rob49 & more ???? pic.twitter.com/PxzkJJ5IBv — Heart of the streetz ???? (@HOTS_twt) April 16, 2025

Not a care in the world! Dude could hardly stand still, too!

We wonder how his wallet fared this time?? Remember, back in 2014, JB reportedly spent $75,000 in just one night at a Miami strip club, per TMZ. He was just 19 then with money to burn — and now he’s an even richer 31-year-old with some possible marriage issues to forget about! Oof!

Speaking of, there was no sign of his wife Hailey Bieber at the sexy bash. This comes amid rising concerns about the Canadian’s health and well-being — including rumors he might be using hard drugs (which his team has denied). To some, this sighting is a red flag — while others are more worried for the model!

Reacting to the viral videos, fans commented on Instagram:

“I just know Hailey’s prayers been a little longer these days” “He smiling more with sexy than haileyy WHAT THE HELLYYYY.” “Something is definitely going on with Justin because it’s just giving manic behavior” “Justin just wanna go to our cook outs again ” “Thank You Sexy! He needed that!!”

Hah! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do U think his behavior was worrisome or was he just having a good time at the party? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hailey Rhode Bieber/STX Films/DJ Khaled/YouTube]