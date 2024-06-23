Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump During Date Night With Justin! Look!

Pregnancy looks AMAZING on Hailey Bieber!

The Rhode Beauty founder may be ramping up for her new role as a momma, but she doesn’t want you to forget that she’s still mother! On Saturday, she and baby daddy Justin Bieber stepped out for a date night in New York City and she looked absolutely stunning! In pics obtained by multiple outlets, the 27-year-old can be seen showing off her baby bump in an elegant lace bodysuit. She paired the sheer statement piece with a black leather trench coat, black heels, sunglasses, and a loose bun. And she was the yin to the Peaches singer’s yang, as he opted for a lighter look in oversized white basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, a beige sweater, and a hat. See (below):

Hailey Bieber shows off growing baby bump in lace jumpsuit during outing with husband Justin https://t.co/9HZa8873W6 pic.twitter.com/kVDvCKhXLz — Page Six (@PageSix) June 23, 2024

Mom and dad!!!

Hailey also shared another look at her ‘fit in a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, which you can see (below):

So gorg!

It’s not clear how far along in her pregnancy Hailey is, or what the baby’s gender is, but fans a recent post on the Rhode Beauty Instagram page talking about a “hot pink summer” sparked fan speculation that she may be having a girl!

