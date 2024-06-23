Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump During Date Night With Justin! Look!

Pregnancy looks AMAZING on Hailey Bieber!

The Rhode Beauty founder may be ramping up for her new role as a momma, but she doesn’t want you to forget that she’s still mother! On Saturday, she and baby daddy Justin Bieber stepped out for a date night in New York City and she looked absolutely stunning! In pics obtained by multiple outlets, the 27-year-old can be seen showing off her baby bump in an elegant lace bodysuit. She paired the sheer statement piece with a black leather trench coat, black heels, sunglasses, and a loose bun. And she was the yin to the Peaches singer’s yang, as he opted for a lighter look in oversized white basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, a beige sweater, and a hat. See (below):

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Were Still Having Sex When She Was 3cm Dilated With Baby Rocky!

Mom and dad!!!

Hailey also shared another look at her ‘fit in a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, which you can see (below):

Hailey Bieber Pregnant Mirror Selfie
(c) Hailey Bieber/Instagram

So gorg!

It’s not clear how far along in her pregnancy Hailey is, or what the baby’s gender is, but fans a recent post on the Rhode Beauty Instagram page talking about a “hot pink summer” sparked fan speculation that she may be having a girl!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hailey Bieber/Instagram & GQ/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 23, 2024 12:45pm PDT

Share This