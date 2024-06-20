Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Banging Travis Barker While She Was Already 3cm Dilated With Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker weren’t going to let a little labor stop them from having some fun!

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the happy couple documented the birth of their first shared son, Rocky Thirteen. As Perezcious readers know, it was a scary pregnancy, as weeks before the birth, Kourt had to go in for an emergency fetal surgery when Rocky had fluid in his lungs. Luckily, all was A-OK for the rest of the pregnancy and she headed to the hospital on October 29 of last year after she started to experience contractions. Her husband Travis Barker was excited but nervous to experience his first vaginal birth, but Kourt was NOT! In fact, she teased him at one point:

“You are not going to look at my vagina. No. You can’t be down there. You can but I don’t want you to be traumatized by your favorite thing in the world.”

Like she had to worry about that!

The pair stayed the night and the Lemme co-founder was one to two centimeters dilated with some bleeding and contractions, but by the next day, not much was happening. She explained:

“I have been in this hospital room overnight and nothing is happening. I was three centimeters dilated up until 4 A.M. and then nothing progressed. I am not feeling stressed but then another part of me feels like did we come too early?”

Eager to have their kiddo arrive on Halloween, the couple decided to head home and wait for more development — and it gave them the perfect opportunity to get a little freaky! The model shared:

“We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we have sex to get things going to see if that helps. That can help sometimes.”

Hah!

Always finding the time!

Seems like the quickie did work since later on Halloween, they did indeed go back to the hospital where she hung around for a while before getting an epidural and having the doctor break her water. She started pushing at 11:55 p.m. on the spooky holiday, ultimately giving birth on November 1. Her mom Kris Jenner even surprised her at the hospital for the birth. All in all, it was a major success, Kourt concluded:

“I am so happy that my mom was here. It turned out to be really special. She’s very comforting and it was a special time for me, her and Travis. We can share that experience together. I think after everything we went through to get to this moment, it just feels so surreal. I have the most supportive and amazing husband I could ever dream of. I’m so happy in my blissful baby bubble and I’m in love with Rocky.”

Aww! So sweet! And so unexpectedly sexy before the birth, too! Ha! Reactions?!

