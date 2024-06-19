Did Hailey Bieber Just Subtly Reveal Her Baby’s Gender?!

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting a baby girl? Fans think so after she dropped a subtle hint on Instagram this week!

Taking to the Rhode Skin account on Wednesday, the 27-year-old model showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie. She was in a tight-fitting black romper with a brown coat layered over the top. However, no one was paying attention to her chic outfit! Nope, they were more interested in the caption… and what she had in her hand!

In the snapshots and video, Hailey held onto her new pink phone case with a compartment to carry her peptide lip tint, especially in the matching pink shade! She then wrote alongside the post:

“hot pink summer HB with our matching summer lip case and peptide lip tint in shade shortcake arriving june 20th at 9am PT.”

HOT PINK SUMMER?!?!? Hello! Check it out (below):

There’s so much “pink” in just one post! Almost like Hailey is trying to drop hints to everyone… like possibly that she’s having a daughter?! Fans certainly think this is a nod to the sex of Baby Bieber! See the reactions (below):

“Is it a girl with all this pink?” “It’s a girl” “I think Hailey is going to have a girl. Little Hailey 2.0 is coming” “Pink???? Is it a girl ???” “Babygirllll” “They’re definitely having a girl” “Ok, we know, It´s a girl!”

Neither Hailey nor Justin have confirmed if they even know what they’re having yet. But if her posts mean anything, we possibly should expect a “Hailey 2.0” soon! What do you think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Hailey is subtly hinting at baby Bieber’s gender? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Rhode/Instagram]