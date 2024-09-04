Hailey Bieber Shows Off Bold New Ring -- Push Present From Justin?!

Hailey Bieber is a new momma! And in case you forget it, just look at her jewelry!

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old, who welcomed son Jack Blues with hubby Justin Bieber last month, took to Instagram to show off her ready-for-fall manicure featuring coffee brown nails.

On her Story, she shared a picture of the fresh set, writing:

“Ready for fall over here”

And immediately after, she followed up with another pic showing off her rings… Yes, her dazzling diamond engagement ring is still there — but she’s added a new one to match! A sparkling ring that says “Mom” on her pointer finger! See (below):

CUTE! Maybe it was a push present from Justin?? We could totally see him wanting to spoil his bride for carrying their baby for nine months! And what better way than with some new mom bling??

Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Hailey & Justin Bieber/Instagram]