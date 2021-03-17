Halle Berry Celebrates Daughter Nahla’s 13th Birthday With Rare Pic!

Halle Berry is a proud momma!

The Oscar winner is known for keeping her kids’ lives private, but she broke tradition to celebrate daughter Nahla Aubry’s 13th birthday. The actress shares the newly-minted teenager with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

In a sweet Instagram post, the 54-year-old actress shared a throwback pic with her young teen, captioning the shot:

“No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that.

Happy 13th Birthday

Nahla Boo “

Nahla had some other famous well-wishers on her special day, including Viola Davis and Julianne Moore. Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko also commented, sharing to Halle and the birthday girl:

“we have the same birthday i knew u were my mom happy birthday Nahla !!!”

Taraji P. Henson wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS!!!! Jesus 13?!?!?! “

To which the mother of two replied:

“gurl, you know how it flies “

The X-Men star recently alluded to her difficult relationship with Nahla’s dad, calling the child support payments she pays to Aubry “extortion” in a back-and-forth on IG. She explained:

“the way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where i see the abuse. the laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world. this is just my opinion i clearly don’t own the truth. i can say i’m living it everyday and i can tell you it’s hard.”

Well, we know that her feelings about that don’t come from a lack of love and support for Nahla. We hope the new 13-year-old has an amazing birthday!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]