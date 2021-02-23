Halle Berry's First Kiss Was A 30 Minute Makeout Sesh With A Girl!

As they say, practice makes perfect!

On the latest episode of the Bad & Booshy Instagram Live series, Halle Berry and her friend, fashion stylist Lindsay Flores, recounted their first kiss experience. As usual, the 54-year-old actress spilled all the deets! In it, the star admitted she wanted to be prepared for when she eventually smooched her current boyfriend, so Berry enlisted a little help from an old girlfriend to practice her skills. She began the juicy story simply saying:

“My first kiss was a girl.”

She continued, explaining:

“I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd, and I wanted to French kiss him. But I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him.”

Practically shocking Flores, the Monster’s Ball lead further added:

“So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went, and French kissed LaShawn Boyd.”

When asked which lip-lock was better, Berry confessed it was her then-boyfriend.

Well, you win some, you lose some unidentified friend! But shout out to you for taking the time to help Berry out! Ch-ch-check out the full tea (below):

If you couldn’t guess, Berry has since ditched her childhood beau and is currently involved with musician Van Hunt. The Oscar winner recently shared a series of steamy and cozy selfies in an Instagram tribute for Valentine’s Day. Deck out in heart onesies, the Ohio native captioned the sweet post with:

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day”

Ugh, love it!

Back in September, a source previously told People that the couple had been dating for “several months,” and the 50-year-old had already met Berry’s son Maceo-Robert, 7, and daughter Nahla, 12.

“They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s Malibu house. She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”

Well, what do U think about Halle’s first kiss? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Halle Berry/Instagram]