Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock Thanks Fans For Support 2 Months After Body-Shattering Fall At Hospital!

Mamie Laverock is feeling grateful for all the love and support she’s received in the months since her tragic accident.

Back in May, the 20-year-old actress’ parents revealed she fell five stories while being transported through a hospital balcony walkway in Winnipeg, Canada. She, unfortunately, suffered from “life-threatening injuries,” as her body was “shattered” from the brutal fall, and has undergone multiple surgeries. In an update later, her family said Mamie “is ‘doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived.” She was able to give her first hug to her mom, Nicole Compton, back in July. A great sign! But, of course, the When Calls The Heart star still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Now, two months later, Mamie has a message for her fans. In a new update to her GoFundMe page on Thursday, a note from the Hallmark star read:

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE.”

Her mom and dad, Rob Compton, also had a message to thank everyone for their help, saying they ended the fundraising effort. They wrote:

“The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring. Warmth, Nicole and Rob.”

