Mamie Laverock's Family Release First Photo Of Hallmark Star Since Body-Shattering Fall At Hospital

Mamie Laverock’s family is back with another update after her brutal fall — and this one shows more than it tells!

Last month, the 19-year-old’s family revealed that while being transported through a hospital balcony, she fell a shocking five stories to the hard ground, leaving her with “life threatening injuries,” as her parents put it. They revealed in an update that her body was “shattered,” but that she’s fighting hard and is “doing well.” And now they’ve shared a picture of her — the very first post-injury.

Over the weekend, the When Calls the Heart star’s family shared the first image we’ve seen of her since her incident. In a Facebook post without a caption shared to her page, you can see Mamie’s bandaged hand adorned with red nails gently resting on a stuffed teddy bear. See (below):

Awww! We hope this means she’s doing better! We’re guessing she’s not healed enough to show any more yet. So sad.

Our hearts remain with her and her loved ones during this crucial time.

[Image via Hallmark/YouTube]