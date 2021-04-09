Halsey Compares Her Growing Baby Bump To A Basketball In New Pregnancy Update!

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are getting closer and closer to meeting their new baby!

And the Without Me singer is making light of the situation and showing off the size of their belly in a HIGHlarious new post about, well, what to expect when you’re expecting!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to joke about how it was “getting harder” to spot the difference between their rapidly-growing baby bump and a basketball! The pop princess wasn’t kidding, either!

When you see the comparison side-by-side as shown on IG, there really is something to how similar they are in size (below):

OMG! Halsey is getting SO close!

Let’s just hope the basketball stays on the court where it belongs, and nobody so much as tries to dribble that baby. LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Halsey/Instagram]