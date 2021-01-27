Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child! Home » Halsey » Halsey Pregnant With Her First Child! View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) More details to come… [Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN] Related Posts Halsey Reveals Struggle With Eating Disorder -- And Apologizes For Triggering Fans Horny In Quarantine! Celebs Who Upped Their Thirst Trap Game During The Pandemic! Halsey Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammy Nomination Snub, Suggests 'Bribes' At Play! Halsey Says Mac Miller's Death Gave Her 'Courage' To Leave A Drug-Filled Relationship -- & She's Obviously Talking About G-Eazy CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jan 27, 2021 09:27am PDT Share This Categories Halsey Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article