Halsey Says Mac Miller's Death Gave Her 'Courage' To Leave A Drug-Filled Relationship -- & She's Obviously Talking About G-Eazy

Mac Miller‘s accidental death by overdose in 2018 sent shockwaves through the music industry as fans and celebs alike mourned his passing. But for stars like Halsey, the tragedy served as a personal wakeup call during one of the most pivotal times of her life.

During a recent episode of Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, the Without Me singer opened up about how the “heinously tragic event” that befell the young artist gave her strength to leave an unhealthy relationship… one that was slowly but surely leading her down a bad path at the time.

You’re likely aware that Halsey was most recently linked to American Horror Story alum Evan Peters and also dated British rapper Yungblud. Although she didn’t disclose the name of her toxic ex-boyfriend during the chat, it’s likely she was referring to her year-long romance with G-Eazy, which ended just one month after Miller’s passing.

Describing the “turning point” she faced after learning about the sad news, the 26-year-old carefully explained:

“This is a terrible thing to say because I think it puts a positive connotation on a heinously tragic event, but it gave me the courage and the faith to leave the relationship I was in. It gave me that real f***ing reality check that I needed and I think it probably did the same for a lot of other people too.”

Sharing more about her own self-reflection, she continued:

“I was lucky enough to be in a position where I was like, ‘Okay, cool I’m not ruining my life yet,’ but I never would’ve expected some of the people that I know and loved and lost—to see them go down that path so aggressively and so rapidly. I kind of recognized the spiral early and was like, ‘Alright, now I know.'”

Ugh. Hearing her talk about the Swimming rapper and his struggle really breaks our hearts all over again. R.I.P., Mac.

Halsey went on to detail the relationship she was in with an unidentified individual who used drugs and how it changed her:

“As a result, my currency of expressing love with them became doing drugs with them. There was a lot of infidelity in the relationship too. It was like if I don’t do it with you, you’re going to go do it with someone else and then probably f**k them and I’m going to take you back anyway because this is what we do.”

Mind you, the Hate The Way rapper basically admitted to their cocaine use as a couple in a January 2018 interview. G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) was also arrested in Sweden for alleged cocaine possession and attacking security guards. In what year? 2018.

The Bad At Love crooner admitted her bipolar disorder made it difficult to maintain the toxic dynamic with her then-boyfriend:

“I’m a control freak and I can barely control my own emotions, and now I’m trying to control the emotions of a person who is not dealing with logic and reason the way that I’m familiar with. Now, I’m questioning my own perception of reality. I can’t control myself, I can’t control them. What can I control? Why am I even alive? What is even the point of anything? That was what the process was like.”

But once she was able to finally leave, it led to her get her “s**t together” and “stabilize” her lifestyle:

“One of the first steps of doing that was removing myself from a situation where there’s a literal chemical interference. I’m going to remove myself from that, figure out what my baseline is and then kind of fix it from there.”

Fortunately, Halsey is doing much better these days with the help of sobriety and medication for her bipolar disorder. Getting over her fear that meds would “interfere with my creative process” put her in a new position that “changed my f***ing life.” She added:

“I think I’m making some of the best stuff I’ve ever made right now, because the dark stuff doesn’t disappear, it’s just easier to access at an arm’s length now.”

We’re so glad she found the strength to overcome her demons and blossom into the strong woman she is today.

