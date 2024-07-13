Harrison Butker Fires Back At Serena Williams For Her Diss At 2024 ESPYs!

Harrison Butker is firing back at Serena Williams’ diss at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

In case you missed it, the iconic tennis player hosted the award show on Thursday night and throw shade at the controversial Kansas City Chiefs kicker. Earlier this year, Harrison made headlines when he gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College telling the female students that they should be more excited about becoming a homemaker — their “most important title” — than having a career. Ugh. After facing backlash online for his misogynistic comments, he refused to apologize for what he said and doubled down instead. And don’t expect him to take it back anytime soon, no matter what anyone says…

So, during the ESPYS, Serena, her sister, Venus Williams, and Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson appeared on stage together to give a shout-out to women in sports. They got in a dig at Harrison, too! Venus told the crowd:

“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport.”

Serena then cut in to say:

“Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”

HA! Quinta added:

“At all, like, ever.”

What made the roast even better? Harrison was IN THE AUDIENCE!! Unfortunately, the cameras did not cut to the football player at any point during the segment, so we didn’t get to see his reaction. But he didn’t wait a long time to give his thoughts on the dig! He clapped back at Serena in a statement to NBC News on Friday, saying:

“I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics. Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats. She used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

He used a college graduation to divide and put down women who worked hard for their degrees instead of celebrating their amazing accomplishments. And he has the audacity to slam Serena for calling him out? To say she’s the one causing a divide here? Seriously?!

Well, it looks like the ball is back in Serena's court! We'll see if she has another epic takedown of Harrison after his latest comments.

