Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Defends Her From Wild Rumor SHE'S A CANNIBAL!

Frankie Grande has a very important announcement to make to everyone: His sister is not — and never has been a single day of her life — a cannibal!

Yes, you read that right! The strange rumor Ariana Grande is a people-eater is apparently circulating on the internet — to the point where her brother had to address it!

The wild rumor seemingly started when the pop star shared on the Shut Up Evan podcast earlier this week that she hoped to go on a “mini” tour for her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. Naturally, Arianators got excited about her potentially touring again. And although it was not an official announcement, some fans still took it upon themselves to try and stop others from getting tickets.

You see, there’s a viral trend on social media in which an artist’s supporters will scare off others from purchasing concert tickets by making up the most outlandish accusations about the performer — so that there are a lot of seat options when they officially go on sale. What they’re aiming for is the effect Justin Timberlake‘s DWI arrest seems to have had, only with fake scandals.

Given the great Eras Tour Ticketmaster debacle of 2022, it’s not hard to see why fans are going to such extreme lengths now — even though it’s f**ked up. Especially the rumor Arianators started spreading around online…

Apparently, to discourage purchasing tickets to her shows, which, again, she still had not formally announced yet, fans began to say Ariana was a cannibal! Yeah, seriously! It may have been all good fun at first, but things got out of hand because some people fully believed the allegations! Someone even took to TikTok on Wednesday to falsely claim the police once discovered human remains in the Yes, And? singer’s home! See (below):

Jeez!

Funny enough, Ari accidentally fueled the rumor herself. Just last month, she said on the Podcrushed podcast that her dream dinner date was the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who notoriously murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He sometimes even ate his victims! It’s no wonder social media users just ran with this bizarre accusation with zero proof! Yeesh!

Ariana hasn’t addressed the ludicrous claim. However, her brother thankfully stepped up to shut everyone down for her! Frankie took to X (Twitter) on Thursday to slam the “extreme” rumor, saying:

“HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow! This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily! Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme! Besides, she’s vegan. See you on tour!”

We bet Ariana never expected a situation like this to happen! Wow! Check out the post (below):

