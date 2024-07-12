Serena Williams Dissed Harrison Butker IN PERSON During 2024 ESPYs! WATCH!

Serena Williams had an important message for Harrison Butker!

During Thursday night’s 2024 ESPYs, which she hosted, the acclaimed tennis pro called out the controversial Kansas City Chiefs player! As you may recall, he went viral earlier this year after giving a shocking commencement speech in which he claimed women should consider “homemaker” to be their “most important title.” As if we’re right back in the 1800s!

The jab came as the retired athlete took the stage with her sister Venus Williams and actress Quinta Brunson. Venus told viewers:

“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport.”

But then Serena chimed in:

“Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”

That received a HUGE round of applause from the audience before the Abbott Elementary star continued:

“At all, like, ever.”

LMFAO!!! And Harrison was IN THE AUDIENCE for this, too! Ouch! Watch the ladies roast him (below):

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." – Venus Williams "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." – Serena Williams "At all. Like, ever." – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

The cameras notably didn’t pan to the NFL star, so we didn’t get to see his reaction to the diss, unfortunately. But it’s interesting to note that Harrison showed up to the glitzy event without his wife Isabelle Butker. Kinda surprising that she wouldn’t want to show him some public support following all this controversy!

It was just two months ago when Harrison made his highly criticized speech at Benedictine College, where he said of his partner:

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Along with making many anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, he basically attacked all the working women in the room — all while quoting teammate Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift! Specifically, some lyrics from Bejeweled. Despite the hate, he said in May that he has no “regret[s] at all.” Many of his teammates have tried distancing themselves from his hot takes, but have claimed he’s a “good person.” Even Travis very smoothly reacted to the drama, saying on his podcast:

“My views are never gonna be the same as the man next to me. You put your differences inside for one goal in common, and that’s the beauty of team sports.”

Of course, the women had to be the most outspoken about this! Love that they used this major sports platform to call him out!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

