Kansas City Chiefs Star Harrison Butker SLAMMED For Disgusting & Sexist Graduation Speech Attacking Working Women While Quoting Taylor Swift!

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is getting BLASTED for delivering a deeply misogynist, homophobic, and just downright disgusting graduation speech!

The speech was delivered during Benedictine College‘s graduation ceremony on Saturday, and it is picking up traction by the day because of how shockingly problematic it is! Throughout the 20-minute address, the 28-year-old broke down all the “diabolical lies told to women” — mostly about working women, but also including abortion, IVF, surrogacy, and so much more.

Noting that he’s “gained quite the reputation for speaking my mind,” the NFL star pointed out that this year’s graduates started college at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. However, he said that was hardly “unique” compared to all the “bad policies and poor leadership” (by President Joe Biden) that he believes “have negatively impacted major life issues.” He explained:

“Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Elsewhere, referring to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, he quoted the pop star’s song Bejeweled, saying:

“Tragically, so many priests revolve much of their happiness from the adulation they receive from their parishioners. And in searching for this, they let their guard down and become overly familiar. This undo familiarity will prove to be problematic every time because as my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt.”

Most notably, he then took aim at all working women in the room, declaring:

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

This dude really showed up to a college graduation just to tell women they wasted their time?! Is he f**king for real? And having the audacity to quote Taylor Swift during that speech, as if she’d agree with anything he had to say, is wild!!

But Harrison’s insane speech didn’t end there. He emotionally pointed to his wife as an example for all the female graduates, continuing:

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Harrison went on to say he’s “beyond blessed” that Isabelle “would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.” Straight up confirming that even his wife had big career goals of her own she was forced to walk away from, he furthered:

“Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, ‘Hey, no.'”

The football player also had lots of controversial bits of advice for the men in the audience, too, urging them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” and to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.” He shared:

“To the gentlemen here today, part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or our communities. … As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction and chaos set in. This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation.”

He also slammed the LGBTQ+ community, calling pride a “deadly sin.”

In light of this shocking speech, many outraged fans have called for the kicker to be cut from the Chiefs. Even former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn blasted Harrison, writing on X (Twitter):

“Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members.”

Meanwhile, a post from OutSports noted:

“One of the worst parts of this NFL player’s awful speech is that he quoted a Taylor Swift song before telling women they should be homemakers and serve their man’s career.”

OutSports co-founder Cyd Ziegler added:

“If you’re a woman cheering for the Kansas City @Chiefs, their ‘idiot kicker’ thinks you will be most happy serving him in the kitchen.”

Others reacted:

“I hope that Harrison Butker tries to tell Travis that Taylor emasculates him cause she works and isn’t at home cooking and taking care of babies. And I hope Travis beats the s**t out of him” “Harrison Butker, a dude I had never heard of until today, did a bang-up job of becoming one of the most hated men in North America in the space of one 20-minute speech full of bigotry and misogyny. F**k this guy. This is insane” “So Colin Kaepernick gets blacklisted from the NFL for advocating for black lives, but Harrison Butker can give a misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic speech without a peep from the NFL, and I’m supposed to believe that it’s CONSERVATIVES that are getting ‘cancelled’????? GTFOH” “As a woman, does watching Harrison Butker get cooked online count as being in the kitchen.” “I dare Harrison Butker to tell Taylor Swift that she has no value until she is a wife and mother”

Watch the full speech (below):

