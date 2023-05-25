Harry Styles Teases He Has The 'Best Schlong Ever'?!

Harry Styles isn’t just an impressive former member of One Direction — he’s also apparently got an impressive member!

If you follow the As It Was singer on Instagram, you may have seen a cheeky pic he posted to his Story Wednesday, where he staked quite the claim about his land down under. In the photo, the 29-year-old smiled ear-to-ear as he posed next to a porta-potty which featured a pretty bold claim:

“Best schlong ever”

LOLz!

While he was quick to delete the post, the Watermelon Sugar singer’s nearly 50 million followers didn’t fail to screenshot it and re-share it across the interweb. One IG fan account, harryflorals, reposted the pic, which you can see (below):

Followers quickly began commenting their takes, writing things like:

“SHLONG?! UR JOKING LMFAOOOO” “there’s just NO WAY HE POSTED THIS” “HE IS SO UNHINGED” “i think my heart is melting”

Over on Twitter, one user boldly challenged Harry to provide some “proof” for his claims, sharing:

“BEST SCHLONG EVER PROOF??? im a visual learner @Harry_Styles”

Another fan theorized the joke may be a long one (no pun intended), suggesting it could have begun back in the One Direction days around the formation of their 2013 hit, Best Song Ever.

Ha! We could definitely see that!

While there may be no visual proof of Harry’s claim, fellow singer Ed Sheeran did reveal back in 2015 on New Zealand’s ZM Online that he didn’t write the former band’s hit, Little Things, about their appendages, noting Harry’s actually got quite the hanger:

“[Harry] definitely hasn’t got a little thing, so no, I did not write ‘Little Things’ about little things.”

The jury is still out! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

