Are Harry Styles & Candice Swanepoel Dating?!? Sources Say...

Harry Styles loves himself a Victoria’s Secret model!

The pop star is now rumored to be dating his SEVENTH VS model! According to The US Sun‘s sources on Thursday, the Watermelon Sugar crooner has eyes for Candice Swanepoel — and they’re already hitting it off!

The 29-year-old has reportedly grown close to the South African beauty ever since his quick fling with Emily Ratajkowski in March. Of course, before then, he was dating Olivia Wilde for two years, but they broke up last November reportedly due to having “different priorities.”

As for his admiration for the Angels, the source dished:

“Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him. He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.”

The One Direction member was first linked to Cara Delevingne in early 2013 before moving on to Kendall Jenner in 2014, though they only lasted three months. He then moved on to Nadine Leopold the next year, eventually cutting ties due to their busy schedules. The same year, the Grammy winner hit it off with Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowler, who reportedly inspired his hit song Kiwi.

Then he picked things back up with The Kardashians star before the romance fizzled in 2016. She is said to be a “huge part” of his self-titled album. Finally, he was linked to Camille Rowe in 2017. And now all these years later, he’s back for another Angel!

As for Harry and Candice, they first met in 2017 when he performed at the lingerie brand’s Shanghai show. Maybe he saved the best for last? Addressing the potential new lovebirds, the source noted:

“Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

They’d sure make a HAWT couple! Sounds like he hasn’t won her over just yet though…

For her part, the model’s last long-term relationship ended in 2018 after breaking up with model Hermann Nicoli, the father to her two kids. She was also briefly linked to Kanye West last year. Guess Harry has a thing for models and single mothers! Reactions?! Do you ship them together? Let us know (below)!

