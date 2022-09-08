Harry Styles Jokes About Spitting On Chris Pine At Don't Worry Darling Premiere!

Harry Styles has a sense of humor about the whole Don’t Worry Darling situation!

The former One Direction star, who has since gone solo, performed on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and used the event to joke about what happened — er, didn’t happen — earlier this week in Italy!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Harry was accused of spitting on (!!!) Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine while the two were seated to watch the premiere of their much-anticipated film at the Venice International Film Festival. Pine’s rep strongly denied the supposed spit-job, but the internet still ran with it, regardless!

Related: Did Harry & Olivia BREAK UP?! See The Video Evidence From Their Film Premiere!!

So when it came time to perform for his fans in NYC, Harry felt it best to address “Spit Gate” in his own HIGHlarious way! Standing on stage in the middle of the iconic arena, Harry said this about the whole sitch as his voice boomed on the mic over throngs of screaming fans:

“This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”

Soooo he’s not denying it, then?! Just asking! Ha!!! Ch-ch-check out the lighthearted moment on video (below):

LOLz!!!

Yeah, he definitely loved delivering that line. Pretty topical and funny!! What say U, Perezcious readers?! Do U believe the Spit Gate rumors?? Share your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]