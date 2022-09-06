Harry Styles SPIT On Chris Pine? Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde's Stylists Feed The Feud! All The Don't Worry Darling Venice Tea Here!

The Don’t Worry Darling cast was serving the drama at the Venice Film Festival!!

After already making headlines for so-called on-set drama (mostly between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh), the cast brought their tension to the center stage on Monday when they all showed up to the high-profile film premiere! And, boy, their appearance did NOT disappoint!

While most of the drama making headlines in anticipation of the premiere centered on Olivia and Flo, it was actually Harry Styles who had heads spinning most at the event! The singer-turned-actor’s romance with his boss has been dubbed a point of contention between Olivia and Florence for a while now. Sources have shared the Black Widow star didn’t like seeing the director hookup with the pop star while she was supposedly still with her ex Jason Sudeikis. Awkward!

Related: Harry Is NOT Getting In The Middle Of Olivia & Jason’s Feud!!

Well, until now, Harry’s stayed out of the hot seat… but it seems like he might have a bone to pick with another cast member! And he maybe just did the pettiest thing EVER! In a now-viral video of the One Direction alum sitting down in the theater to watch the new flick, it looks he might have SPIT on Chris Pine’s lap!! Yes, seriously!!!

In the cringeworthy video, the 28-year-old entered the frame and leaned over Chris, sending a little splatter into the actor’s lap. Chris looked visibly stunned by the whole thing, especially as Harry took his seat as if nothing had happened! Once settled, he then waved to someone off screen – but also notably paid little mind to his girlfriend who was sitting on the other side of Pine. Yikes!!! Ch-ch-check it out!

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Wowza!

Would the Treat People With Kindness icon really stoop so low in front of everyone!? Some people think it also might have to do with Chris’ sunglasses falling! Whether on purpose or accidentally, the question is on everyone’s mind today…

Meanwhile, Miss Flo has been drawing attention online for her truly unbothered attitude about the drama! And even her team is getting in on it!

As Perezcious readers know, tensions for the cast skyrocketed earlier this month when the Booksmart director opened up to Variety about why she switched out Shia LaBeouf for Styles as leading man Jack Chambers (Florence’s significant other in the film). While Olivia claimed she axed the star for his “combative energy,” he quickly clapped back with receipts! In leaked texts and video, Shia argued he “quit” the production in August 2020 because the actors weren’t given enough time to rehearse. He even included a damning video of Wilde begging for him to return, in which she said:

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us.”

And thus, the O vs. Flo controversy grew stronger! Even the Little Women star’s stylist is seemingly hinting at the feud!! On Monday, Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted a few sexy snaps of her client posing for pics at the beach and sipping the (iced) tea (!!!) in her hotel room wearing a black glitter tulle dress by Valentino. While tagging those responsible for the fierce look, Rebecca captioned the post:

“Miss Flo”

Hah!!

You can check out the shady post HERE.

Related: Spencer Pratt Calls Lisa Kudrow The ‘WORST Human’ He’s Ever Met

Rebecca wasn’t the only one throwing shade! Earlier, it appeared that Olivia Wilde’s stylist, Karla Welch, had something to say about the drama, taking to her Instagram Story with the text, “There’s always more to the story…” This followed her client’s response to the “gossip” surrounding the movie at the film’s press conference, which as we reported, Pugh was absent from. See (below):

Though to be fair, the snub was reportedly always the “plan” since she has been filming Dune Part Two. (Though other fans have noted her co-star Timothée Chalamet has been given plenty of time to jet away from the set to promote his new film, Bones and All, so maybe it was all just an excuse to avoid promoting the movie?)

Florence seemed to hint at her newfound sense of confidence on the red carpet at the film festival, telling one interviewer why she loves her character so much — and it sounds a LOT like her attitude these days! She explained:

“I think it’s very, very inspiring to see a woman push back and say no and question everything and it’s very exciting to see a woman do that in and out and off camera. And I’m so lucky that I get to do that, especially in this role.”

Hmm. Kinda like she’s saying no to playing nice with Olivia! Life imitating art, we guess!!

Phew! Who knew one premiere could deliver so much drama!! Thoughts?! What do you think happened behind the scenes of this film to create such a s**tshow?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]