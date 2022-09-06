Harry Styles & Chris Pine Respond To Spit-Gate! See Their Statements!

Who knew the biggest moment of drama at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere would be between Harry Styles and Chris Pine??

Considering all the tension between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh, we never expected the guys to get even more scrutiny — especially Chris, who had kept his hands clean of the whole thing! Speaking of keeping clean… that’s what this is all about now, isn’t it?

Because the biggest controversy to come out of Venice is the video that makes it look like Harry SPAT ON his co-star as he sat down to attend the premiere! If you haven’t seen it…

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

SOMETHING definitely happens, you can see it on Chris’ face! But what?? Does Harry spit out his gum onto Chris’ sunglasses? Is he doing the middle school bully thing of miming spitting on him to make him flinch? Seriously, WTF?!

Well, as for those who think there was actual malice — and actual saliva being ejected — Chris is doing his best to put that speculation to rest! A rep for the Star Trek star released an official statement to People on the wilde — sorry, wild — video, saying:

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

But this wasn’t just one of those statements where he wouldn’t dignify the question with an answer. He clarified:

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

And Harry is happy to put the rumors to bed as well! According to The Guardian, reps for the One Direction alum responded to everyone wondering whether he really spat on his co-star, saying unequivocally:

“This is not true.”

Well, there you have it, right? Reps for both actors denying there was ever any spit in the first place. Sure, they could just be towing the company line, trying to calm any more controversy around an already heated film. But honestly, we are inclined to believe them. About the spit anyway. We saw nothing actually coming from Harry’s mouth, and we feel like — as many times as everyone has watched — we would have gotten confirmation by now.

As for “nothing but respect,” well… We’ll withhold judgment on that one for a bit…

