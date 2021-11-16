Bones & NCIS Star Heath Freeman Dead At 41

A TV mainstay has passed away.

Heath Freeman, most famous for portraying the serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, died on Sunday at just 41 years old. Little information is known about his death so far, including the cause, but his manager Joe S. Montifiore did confirm the unfortunate news to People on Monday, sharing:

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

So heartbreaking…

According to his IMDb, Freeman had multiple upcoming projects, including Terror on the Prairie, set to release next year, and Devil’s Fruit, which is currently in post-production. Speaking about this work, his manager continued:

“He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.”

How sad… The statement went on to remember Heath for all other his roles in life, adding:

“His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

Shanna Moakler first paid tribute to the actor on Instagram Sunday. After posting a photo of her “dear friend,” the model reflected:

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed. #ataloss”

While this is unconfirmed, Moakler claimed in the comment section that Heath “passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin.”

Originally from the Texas city, the performer’s first role was on the acclaimed medical drama ER, in which he starred as Kevin in one 2001 episode. He’d go on to make a name for himself on many other noteworthy dramas, including NCIS and Raising the Bar. He was also famous for playing Brent Burkham in the popular movie Skateland.

Heath has been remembered by many fans and colleagues since his untimely death, including his Terror on the Prairie co-star Gina Carano who penned a heartfelt IG tribute in his honor. Sharing pics from the film set, which wrapped just one week ago, she mused:

“This is hard to write.. I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart. I didn’t know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship. Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I’ll be missing you and praying for your loved ones.”

We’ll be thinking of Freeman’s friends and family as they mourn this sad, sad loss. R.I.P.

