'Today Something Broke': Princess Diaries Star Heather Matarazzo Explains Distressing Tweets 'Struggling' In Hollywood

Heather Matarazzo was having a rough one this week and decided to really open up about it.

The former child star, whom you might know as Dawn Weiner from the cult classic Welcome To The Dollhouse or as royal BFF Lilly in The Princess Diaries, took to Twitter to just let her frustration with the industry fly, tweeting then deleting:

“I have hit my limit with Life today. I have hit my limit with whatever games the Universe is playing. I am done. I am tired. I truly feel at a f**king loss.”

She continued:

“I feel at a loss because I feel I have done THE WORK, for a long time, with no complaint. I have taken the disappointments, the rejections, etc., and maintained that rejection is redirection. I have had continual FAITH in the Universe, but today, something broke. I feel cast aside… I’ve given my life to acting for over 30 years. And am done struggling just to survive.”

Before deleting, she ended her rant with:

“I just need a win. A life-changing win. Cause this ain’t it. F**k.”

Aw! We really feel for Heather here! It’s a rare glimpse into the other side of Hollywood you never see, the industry professionals on a downswing, who just can’t catch a break.

It’s apparently been like that for a while as she opened up previously in a 2017 interview with The Guardian that she had actually considered suicide during a period years earlier in which she couldn’t find work:

“I was like, ‘What kind of sick and twisted universe is this?’ The fact that I’m still here is a miracle in itself.”

She also explained in that interview how she did NOT make a lot of money as a working actor — who wasn’t a movie star:

“Most people think that I probably get paid a lot of money. But I really don’t, and most working actors don’t. I drive a beat-up f**king Prius and I just bought my first pair of new shoes in over two years. There is this ‘untouchable’ and made-up image of actors, where they live this extravagant, beautiful life. But in reality, it’s just not the experience.”

She even said at the time she had been considering supplementing her income by driving for Lyft. That’s real life, y’all.

Lots of love went Heather’s direction after her posts, with fellow actors and fans sending messages of support.

But on Friday afternoon Heather commented on the unexpected attention she was getting, playing down the most serious fan concerns and clarifying that this was a passing depression:

“Apparently it was a slow news day this week and a series of tweets of mine made it to the tabloid wires. Let me just start off by saying thank you to all of those who have reached out to me via DM, text and email. I deeply appreciate it and yes, I’ve read them all.”

She continued:

“I also desire to share this: We are all human, myself included. When I shared my frustration with where I was in my life/career the other day, it was simply a moment. Anyone who has had a string of MAJOR career almosts like I have in these last few months would probably feel very similar. I can see now that my choice of words was alarming to som and that is something I regret.”

Finally adding:

“The biggest lessons from this experience that I will take with me going forward are: 1. Twitter is NOT my friend. 2. Instead tweeting about my feelinds, I will be reaching out DIRECTLY to friends. 3. If no friends can be reached or I don’t feel like talking, I will write in my trusty journal. 4. My community is the best and I’m a very fortunate individual.”

We’re so glad she got so much support. And while we understand her not wanting this much attention at such a low point, we do appreciate the brutal honesty about Hollywood — not something we see a lot.

As for the almosts, we just have to say that we are SO rooting for Heather. We were tickled to see her back in the new Scream movie, and the mom of two of the best characters to boot. We hope with all the casting announcements coming out about the next installment, we hear something soon about the return of Randy’s sister Martha, too!

Much love, Miss Matarazzo!

