OMG Jesse Metcalfe Actually Called BS On A DeuxMoi Blind Item! The SHADE In Her Apology!

Note to celebs: DO NOT DO THIS!

Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi publishes tons of blind items every day — you know, those little tidbits of hot goss that no one can confirm, so no names are used.

Well, Jesse Metcalfe saw one that he was pretty sure was about him — and he totally triggered the Streisand Effect by calling out the site and issuing a forceful denial!

To be fair to the Hallmark hunk, the tipster on this one did go under the username “John Tucker” — a clear reference to his famous title role in John Tucker Must Die — while the item was titled, “The Gardener is in UK” — a reference to his Desperate Housewives character. They wrote:

“My friend hooked up with a z list hallmark actor on the weekend that is recently single. He could not stop talking about himself. There’s also some drama with hallmark on why they won’t hire him anymore.”

Ooh, snap! Did he break up with girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark? Is he cheating? What’s going on with Hallmark?? We wouldn’t be asking any of these questions… because we wouldn’t even have seen the item. Except for the fact that the 43-year-old responded!

We don’t know if Jesse is a regular reader of the gossip feed or just got clued in because someone else saw it. But he jumped into the comments, writing angrily:

“This is BULLS**T.”

And THAT comment was in turn captured by the CommentsByCelebs IG!

Hilarious!

Well, on Thursday DeuxMoi herself finally responded, via IG Stories. She wrote what is ostensibly an apology to Metcalfe — but also serves up some very carefully worded shade! She wrote:

“Because some emails are submitted using fake email addresses there is no way to verify all the claims submitted. Read all emails with discernment as some are straight up bulls**t. Some emails are able to later be confirmed. Some emails I write myself based on information I am able to confirm. I can not confirm any guesses to blind items and will not put anything in writing that alludes to any actual information I know.”

That of course backs up the page’s bio, which reminds readers the feed “does not claim any information published is based in fact.”

As for Jesse in particular? The anonymous writer offered:

“I would like to publicly apologize to Jesse Metcalfe for posting that ‘bulls**t’ email last week.”

But it only gets shadier from that point on! She continued:

“I didn’t know he was a working actor nor did I know he was in Hallmark movies as I do not watch that channel so I definitely thought the email was about someone no one knew.”

“Didn’t know he was a working actor.” Damn! Then she blasted with the thought we’ve been having through all this:

“Little tip… if you think an email is about you, don’t publicly respond to it if you don’t want to bring attention to yourself. DM me and I will quietly delete it & most likely people will forget it even existed.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Jesse have a reason to think that was about him? Did the gardener protest too much?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

