Heidi Klum Creates A Spooky AF Halloween Movie In Lieu Of Annual Party

Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween bash being canceled due to COVID didn’t stop her from getting creative with her costume this year!

On Saturday, the German beauty released a short horror film which she starred in alongside husband Tom Kaulitz and four children, 16-year-old Leni, 14-year-old Henry, 13-year-old Johan, and 10-year-old Lou, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. We weren’t sure if anything could top her gory alien look from last year, but she keeps getting better and better!!

In the video, posted to Instagram on Saturday, Klum and her family are enjoying a Halloween at home when lightning strikes, causing the kids to turn into zombie mummies and chase their mother around the house. In order to escape, the 47-year-old gets into costume and body paint to blend into her environment, which she explained to People took seven hours to apply:

“Once the paint was done, we traveled to set where we continued to perfect the look for another two hours or so.” We never once doubted her dedication to the holiday, but damn!!

The supermodel added:

“With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in.”

All of her kids were thrilled to be in front of the camera, which we can imagine made it all the more fun:

“It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film.”

2020 would have marked the 21st annual Heidi Halloween bash, which is always filled with celeb attendees decked out in their epic costumes, but coronavirus obviously disrupted that:

“Just because we can’t go out does not mean we can’t be creative and have fun. It is so important to enjoy the arts and keep the creative juices flowing. I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations. I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform.” That’s the spirit!! And it’s something her kids have inherited, too:

“My kids are all creative and everyone has a different idea of what they want to do and what they want to dress up as. They all help me decorate the house.”

Give the full flick a watch (below):

