NYC Helicopter Crash Caught On Video -- Early Reports Indicate Multiple Fatalities Including Children

NYC Helicopter Crash Caught On Video -- Early Reports Indicate Six Dead Including Tourist Family From Spain

A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River in New York City, and early reports indicate that six people have died in the awful tragedy.

According to multiple media reports, on Thursday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. local time in NYC, a helicopter crashed down in the river just west of the metropolis and closer to the New Jersey side of the shore. It’s unclear what caused the crash at this point, though witnesses reported hearing a thumping sound before the chopper crashed. And not only that, but video from the scene appeared to show that the helicopter broke into at least two large pieces mid-air before it plummeted into the river.

Like we said, early reports indicate that six people are reportedly dead after the tragic crash. According to ABC 7 New York, those killed were the helicopter’s pilot along with a family of five — two adults and three children — who were from Spain and had been taking the chopper on a sightseeing tour around the city.

You can see video of the immediate aftermath of the crash itself (below):

So sad.

Search and rescue operations (pictured at the top of this post, photographed as they happened) were initiated immediately, but it sounds like things didn’t end the way first responders had been hoping. Ugh.

Sending all our condolences to the loved ones of all those people reportedly killed in today’s crash.

R.I.P.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

