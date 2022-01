Adele ghosts her Las Vegas shows and we break down everything that happened. Perez addresses his past behavior towards Booker’s new bff, Avril Lavigne. Britney Spears is still at odds with most of her family. The passing of Meat Loaf and some thoughts about his anti-vax stance. Wendy Williams is still MIA. And MORE! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

And go easy on yourself with our CBD gummies! CLICK HERE to pick some up today at MyTrue10.com