High School Secretary Forced To Resign After Texting Co-Worker N-Word For MLK Day

A Louisiana high school teacher has been forced to resign after she sent a racist text to her coworker!

Nelwyn Fontana, secretary at Ouachita Parish Junior High School in Monroe, Louisiana is in hot water after she “accidentally” sent a racist message to one of her coworkers on Martin Luther King Jr Day. According to DailyMail.com, the woman sent a text to her colleague referring to MLK Day not only as “Mark Luther King” Day, but also calling it by a slur:

“N***** day lol mark Luther king”

Yeah, WTF!?

The coworker in question expressed shock — as any normal person would in this situation. Seriously, who is out here getting away with talking like this? It’s disgusting! She seemed to know exactly what she’d done, too, because at the end of the text screenshot she was already backtracking and apologizing:

“I’m very sorry coach I didn’t mean to send that first text to u please forgive me.”

Forgive her?! She could just as easily have not been racist in the first place!

You can see the full screenshot (below):

Headline-White Louisiana high school secretary is forced out after she sent colleague racist text referring to MLK Jr Day as 'n****r day'. pic.twitter.com/vsyicxlVTm — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) January 18, 2023

Activist Walter Geno McLaughlin shared the story and screenshots to Facebook and quickly garnered a lot of attention from the Monroe community who were outraged by this behavior. According to Meaww, the principal of OPJHS spoke out after finding out about the incident and asked Fontana to quit her job immediately, but many community members weren’t happy with the decision of not firing her. Several Facebook users wrote:

“Not firing her means she gets her benefits, which comes from taxpayers. This should continue to be protested to see who she was communicating with and if they are in the school district as well. We need to come together and protect our babies from people like her. Don’t let her forget it. Ridiculous! Taxpayers continue to pay her for her blatant and outright disrespect. We still say, ‘We Shall Overcome’ in 2023! because of crap like this! No way should she have been allowed to resign! She needed to be fired! Allowing her to resign also allows her to get her retirement!”

Fontana has since deactivated her social media and has not made a statement since she was put on blast. Such an awful situation, she should be held accountable to the fullest extent rather than just be given a slap on the wrist! It’s 2023, people!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

