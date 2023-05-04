How Pete Davidson Felt Bumping Into Ex Kim Kardashian At Met Gala!

Are exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson truly on good terms?

ICYMI, the former couple was caught having a deep conversation with Usher during the Met Gala on Monday. Some would think this interaction would be a tad awk since the two broke up less than a year ago, but apparently that was not the case! In fact, it looked like they were enjoying their time together, as the Saturday Night Live alum was photographed with a big smile on his face while talking with the 42-year-old reality star.

Related: Kim’s Met Gala Look Draws Comparison To That Iconic Playboy Shoot!

But was Pete actually having a good time during the reunion? An insider shared with Us Weekly on Thursday that things weren’t weird between the exes at all — giving the 29-year-old comedian a little feeling of relief. In fact, the source said they enjoyed catching up at the time:

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit. He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults.”

The source noted that Pete and Kim’s amicable end to their relationship last year “makes things easier,” especially since “it’s likely the Met won’t be the last time they’re in the same room together.” So it sounds like neither of them will pull an FKA Twigs and make a mad dash for the exit whenever they enter the room! Lolz.

Besides, Pete has already moved on to Chase Sui Wonders, with the source dishing more:

“Things are going really well with him and Chase … it wasn’t like there were any nostalgic feelings [for Kim].”

Hey! Good for them for remaining friendly after their breakup! Kim already has enough drama with a former partner, so it must be nice to have at least one ex that she’s on great terms with right now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]